Dionne Warwick says she and Dolly Parton have a gospel duet planned

Two living legends have a special collaboration in the works.
According to Dionne Warwick, she and country icon Dolly Parton will be releasing a brand new single later this month.
Warwick broke the news during an appearance on the "Tamron Hall Show" on Tuesday.
The famed singer said Parton, who she called "such sweetheart," originally sent her a song she wanted Warwick to record.
"And then she sent me another song, the one that we're going to be doing as a duet," Warwick said. "It's a gospel song called 'Peace Like a River.' She wrote it."
Warwick said of the duet, "I am very excited about this."
"I really am," she said. "I've done so many duets over the years, but this one's gonna be very special."
CNN has reached out to Parton's representatives for comment.
Warwick is the subject of the recently released CNN documentary "Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over."
