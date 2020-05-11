Diplo confirms he has a son with model Jevon King, in emotional Mother's Day message

Diplo has confirmed he has a baby boy with pageant queen and model Jevon King.
The 41-year-old DJ and record producer shared the news on US Mother's Day while paying tribute to the special women in his life.
Diplo, whose real name is Thomas Wesley Pentz, has two other children from his previous relationship with Kathryn Lockhart.
Taking to Instagram Sunday, he posted a gallery of three pictures: one of himself and his mother, Barbara Jean Cox, and another of Lockhart with his older sons Lockett, 10, and 6-year-old Lazer.
The final picture showed King cradling their baby son, Pace.
"Thanks for giving me life and helping me create it -- the three strongest mothers in the world," the caption read.
"I'm still a work in progress but u have given three perfect beautiful boys. I love you all til the moon and back."
Back in March, King -- who represented Trinidad and Tobago at the Miss Universe pageant in 2014 -- announced the arrival of her baby boy, with an Instagram post revealing his name, Pace.
She did not confirm at the time who the baby's father was.
To mark her first Mother's Day, King shared a photo of herself on Instagram, holding Pace close to her chest, along with the caption: "In the midst of all this chaos you've been my peace."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.