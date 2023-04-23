Disney's animated hit "Lilo & Stitch" is getting the live-action treatment, but a reported casting decision has set off a new conversation about colorism in Hollywood.

Some fans were disappointed after The Hollywood Reporter reported last week that Sydney Agudong was set to play Nani, Lilo's overworked older sister and legal guardian. Born and raised in Hawaii, Agudong is mixed race. Though it is unclear if she has Hawaiian heritage, critics of the reported casting have focused on the issue of colorism -- in the 2002 animated version, Nani has dark skin and distinctive indigenous features, while Agudong is light-skinned.

