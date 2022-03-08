'DMZ' trailer stars Rosario Dawson fighting in civil war By Marianne Garvey Mar 8, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rosario Dawson goes to battle in a fictional American civil war in a trailer for "DMZ."The HBO Max four-part limited series is based on a DC Comic and is produced and directed by Ava DuVernay.In the show, the United States enters a second civil war when a group called Free States of America battles the remainder of the country. New York City has no government and is overrun with criminal gangs.Dawson stars as Alma, a woman searching through Manhattan for her missing son. Alongside Dawson, the series also stars Benjamin Bratt, Venus Ariel, Freddy Miyares, Hoon Lee and Jade Wu."DMZ" premieres on HBO Max on March 17. CNN, like HBO, is part of WarnerMedia.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 