ALBANY – The Dougherty County Board of Commissioners is planning a “Rediscover Radium Springs” Fall Festival for the community on Nov. 5 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. The purpose of the event is to reintroduce the community to the trail system and renovations that have taken place in Radium Springs, with the headquarters for all activities to be held at the Radium Springs Trailhead located at 310 Skywater Boulevard.
Kicking off the day’s events at 8 a.m. with a Spring Run Bridge 5K, there will be a ribbon-cutting at the Spring Run Bridge at 10:30 a.m. to officially open the Radium Springs section of the Flint River Trail System. Entertainment will follow at approximately 11 a.m. and will be provided by the Bo Henry Band and the G&S Experience, with a special performance by Rutha Harris and The Freedom Singers. Plenty of activities will fill the day with bouncy houses for the kids, food trucks, Tift Park art vendors, and much more.
“We have long awaited the rebirth of Radium Springs and are so excited to share all the renovations and additions with our residents and community,” Dougherty County Administrator Michael McCoy said.
The event is free and open to the public. Attendees will be invited to check out the trails, visit the renovated Spring Run Bridge and see the art mural addition to the lift station at the bridge, and of course, enjoy the Springs, Garden, and Overlook areas.