ALBANY -- When Christina Shepherd, the assistant director of the Dougherty County Library System, had the opportunity to tour Atlanta's historic Fox Theatre, she immediately grasped the significance of the venue's place in state history.
And she longed for an opportunity to share her experience with local patrons.
That opportunity has arrived, and Shepherd is preparing to lead an education session for patrons using a history lesson provided by the Fox Theatre Institute. The 4 p.m. lesson, which will be held Monday, is part of the "Fox in a Box" interactive exhibit that takes patrons on a “tour” of the Fox’s history using a slideshow, video and archival images. It's an event Shepherd says she is excited to be a part of.
"The Fox Theatre is a beautiful establishment that does so much more than just put on shows," she said. "Through its grants program, they have helped more than 60 historic theaters in Georgia. The Fox really is one of Georgia’s treasures.”
Shepherd said attendees of the "Fox in a Box" session may be surprised by some of the things they learn.
"The Fox was the first public place in the state to integrate," she said. "They allowed performers of all colors to 'walk in through the front door' and perform in the theater two full years before integration laws were passed.
"There's so much history associated with the Fox, and libraries are a neat place to showcase that history."
The "Fox in a Box" exhibit offers an interactive banner showcase that focuses on how important events in the Fox Theatre’s timeline intersect with American history, economics, the Civil Rights Movement, economics and the importance of communities. Participants are challenged to think about how communities come together to share an experience and to protect what is important to them.
Eighteen libraries statewide will welcome the exhibit into their communities through a partnership between Georgia Public Library Service and the Fox Theatre Institute.
“The Fox Theatre Institute is excited to partner with the Georgia Public Library Service to bring 'Fox in a Box' beyond the metro Atlanta area," Leigh Burns, the director of the Fox Theatre Institute, said. "To know that the interactive exhibit and the film have a reach within more of Georgia’s 159 counties helps us meet our goals to increase the awareness and sustainability of historic theaters and cultural centers beyond our own home here at the Fox. We are grateful for the opportunity and growing our partnership.”
The "Fox in a Box" exhibit is on display on the fourth floor of the Dougherty Library System's Central Library branch and will be available to the public through Feb. 18. Shepherd's presentation is a one-time event.
"Someone at the Monday lesson will win two tickets for an actual tour of the Fox Theatre," Shepherd said.
