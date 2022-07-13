Officials with the Dougherty County Public Library announced recently the launch of "Virtual Author Talks," which will feature a mixture of New York Times best-selling authors and Pulitzer Prize-winning historians.
ALBANY – Officials with the Dougherty County Public Library announced recently the launch of "Virtual Author Talks," which will feature a mixture of New York Times best-selling authors and Pulitzer Prize-winning historians. With at least one event offered this month and two in the month of August, each event will include the opportunity for participants to ask the featured author questions after the virtual presentations.
Launching the series officially on Thursday at noon, the first featured author will be New York Times best-selling author David Allen and his book "Getting Things Done: The Art of Stress-Free Productivity." As one of the world’s most influential thinkers on personal productivity, Allen’s 35 years of experience as a management consultant and executive coach has earned worldwide and Forbes’ recognition as one of the top five executive coaches in the United States.
On Aug. 3 at 2 p.m., participants explore an invigorating discourse of scholarship and cultural history with Marcia Chatelain as she discusses her Pulitzer Prize-winning book, "Franchise: The Golden Arches in Black America." An accomplished professor and scholar of African American life and culture, Chatelain is a frequent public speaker with expertise in food justice, race and ethnicity, and Urban Policy, consulting for many media outlets, including The Atlantic, CSPAN, MSNBC, CNN and BBC America.
A third event in the series will be held on Aug. 9 at 9 p.m. featuring New York Times best-selling author Liz Moore, as she discusses her international bestseller "Long Bright River," and other works. Set in Philadelphia, Moore’s home for more than a decade, the novel traces the story of two sisters estranged from each other but bonded by their choices. Exposing a very human face on the effect that addiction can have on generations of families and communities, Moore spins a story that is both graphically honest, dignified and draws on deeply personal volunteer work.
All three books are available for checkout at Dougherty County Public Library branches. In order to attend any of these Virtual Author Tours, participants are required to register at libraryc.org/docolib.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.