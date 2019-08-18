ALBANY -- The Dougherty County Public Library announced this week that its improved and refreshed website is live. The updated website includes easier navigation, larger graphics, mobile and desktop versions.
“We hope this new site will more adequately showcase all of the many great resources we have to offer Dougherty County Library cardholders,” Dougherty Library system Director Pauline Abidde said in a news release.
The newly designed site the first major update on the website in 25 years. New to the website is a “Popular Resources” page that lists all of the library’s resources. The new events calendar is color-coded by age group. The website was designed with users in mind and kept features that are most used readily available on the home page, in an aesthetically pleasing design.
The Dougherty County Public Library serves “To strengthen our community by inspiring, encouraging and supporting life-long learning for all.”
For more information about the library system's updated website, contact Christina Shepherd at (229) 420-3212 or cshepherd@docolib.org.