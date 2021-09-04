THOMASVILLE -- The Downtown Thomasville Semi-Annual Sidewalk Sale will be held Sept. 18 beginning at 10 a.m. Explore all that downtown Thomasville has to offer -- on and off the brick-paved streets -- as participating merchants feature deals and steals on everything from antiques to trendy clothing and more.
“The Downtown Thomasville Sidewalk Sale is a wonderful opportunity to experience the world-class shopping downtown Thomasville offers while taking advantage of some of the best deals of the year,” Christy Owens, Thomasville's main street and special events manager, said. “Merchants are clearing out end-of-season merchandise to make room for new shipments, providing shoppers with an opportunity to take advantage of an all-day sale while supporting our local economy.”
Downtown Thomasville might be a shopper’s paradise, but shopping local isn’t just a slogan.
“Small businesses are the heartbeat and spirit of Thomasville,” Owens said. “Shopping local means putting money back into our community and provides an opportunity for locally owned and operated businesses to thrive.”
A visit to downtown is not complete without grabbing a bite to eat or an afternoon snack at one of Thomasville’s unique restaurants, bakeries, or coffee shops.
“The culinary scene in downtown Thomasville offers something to please every palate,” Owens said. “Top off your Sidewalk Sale experience by indulging in the mixture of innovative menus and traditional southern delicacies that downtown eateries have to offer.”
The City of Thomasville encourages guests visiting downtown to continue practicing safe social distancing and good hand hygiene while enjoying their visit.
“Handwashing stations continue to be strategically located throughout the downtown area, and all public restrooms and outdoor seating areas are also regularly sanitized,” Owens said. “In addition, there are many outdoor dining areas available throughout downtown. Providing our guests with healthy, safe, and socially distanced opportunities to support our downtown merchants remains a top priority for us.”
