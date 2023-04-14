A steady, heavy rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. Areas of patchy fog. High 76F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: April 14, 2023 @ 9:10 am
After police in Florida sought public help to locate Drake Bell on Thursday, the actor tried to find humor in the event post-scare.
The former Nickelodeon star tweeted Thursday after the Daytona Beach Police Department announced he had been located and was safe.
"You leave your phone in the car and don't answer for the night and this?" he tweeted with a laughing emoji.
Earlier in the day, police shared a post on Facebook that read, "Officers are looking for Jared Bell, DOB 06/27/1986."
"He should be traveling in a 2022 grey BMW and his last known location is potentially the area of Mainland High School on 4/12/2023," according to the post. "He is considered missing and endangered."
The star's legal name is Jared Drake Bell.
Hours later, the post was updated with the information that police were in contact with Bell and he was "safe."
There was no additional information as to the circumstances surrounding the initial missing person's report. CNN has reached out to representatives for the police department and Bell for comment.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up for Albany Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in the Albany area sprinkled with recipes.
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
LOOKING FOR A CERTIFIED DIESEL MECHANIC AT JONES AND SONS…
INDOOR/OUTDOOR YARD SALE a little of everything. 6am-12 n…
Saturday 15th 8-1:00 pm 1907 Philema Rd. S. Park on Highl…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Get the daily Albany Herald e-edition delivered to your inbox every morning.
Get the latest business news delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Get contests, advertising specials, special deals and more sent to your email address.
Get the the most recent coronavirus news delivered to your inbox daily.
Keep up with local events in southwest Georgia.
Every Monday, find a list of upcoming events in your email inbox.
On Fridays, upcoming weekend events are delivered to your email inbox.
Get the Local News headlines from the Albany Herald delivered daily to your email inbox.
Get the most popular posts on AlbanyHerald.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning.
Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather in the Albany, Georgia area.
Get the Sports headlines from the Albany Herald delivered daily to your email.
Get a list of upcoming high school sports events delivered to your email inbox every Thursday.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.