Drake Bell, star of 'Drake & Josh,' is 'considered missing and endangered'

Drake Bell, here in 2019, is "considered missing and endangered," according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

 Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

The Daytona Beach Police Department is seeking information to help them locate actor Drake Bell.

A post on the department's verified Facebook account Thursday reads, "Officers are looking for Jared Bell, DOB 06/27/1986."

