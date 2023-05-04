Drew Barrymore steps down from hosting MTV Movie & TV Awards in support of writers' strike

Drew Barrymore steps down from hosting MTV Movie & TV Awards in support of writers' strike.

 Anthony Behar/Sipa USA/AP

Drew Barrymore is standing in solidarity with striking members of the Writers Guild of America by stepping down as the host of the MTV Movie & TV Awards that is scheduled to air on Sunday.

"I have listened to the writers, and in order to truly respect them, I will pivot from hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards live in solidarity with the strike," Barrymore said on Thursday in a statement shared with CNN.

Tags