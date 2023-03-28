It's somewhat hard to believe, but it's been 25 years since the marvelous re-imagining of the Cinderella fairytale, "Ever After: A Cinderella Story" graced theaters, and star Drew Barrymore marked the occasion on her CBS talk show on Tuesday.

Barrymore welcomed the actresses who played her stepsisters in the movie, Megan Dodds and Melanie Lynskey, to "The Drew Barrymore Show" set for the episode, during which they appeared in their "Ever After" costumes and reminisced about the making of the 1998 Andy Tennant film.

Tags