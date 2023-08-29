(CNN) — The life and career of Bob Barker, the beloved “Price is Right” host of 35 years who died last week, will be celebrated with an hour-long special set to air on CBS this Thursday.

“The Price is Right: A Tribute to Bob Barker” will be hosted by Barker’s successor Drew Carey, according to a news release sent to CNN on Tuesday. Carey took over hosting the long-running daytime game show in 2007, and still serves as the show’s current host today.

