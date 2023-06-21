duke deuce.jpg

Big crunk music star Duke Deuce and labelmate Glockianna will perform at the Albany Municipal Auditorium Aug. 19.

ALBANY — Fan2see Productions announced Wednesday that Duke Deuce will perform at the Albany Municipal Auditorium on Aug. 19. Tickets start at $26 plus applicable fees and go on sale Monday at 10 a.m. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com or at the Georgia’s Own Credit Union Box Office located at the Albany Civic Center.

Deuce, the charismatic force behind the revival of the big crunk music movement, has captured the hearts of a new generation with his explosive stage presence and roaring voice. Hailing from Memphis, Tenn., Deuce has become an inspiration for young artists and fans, infusing his music with a blend of gritty reality and exuberance that has resonated with millions worldwide.

