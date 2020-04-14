'Dune' first look featuring Timothée Chalamet

Be patient, science fiction fans. There's a gift for you this holiday season.
Vanity Fair has shared a first look at the new "Dune" movie, set to be released on December 18.
The film stars Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides and is directed by Denis Villeneuve of "Arrival" and "Blade Runner 2049" fame.
Based on the 1965 novel by Frank Herbert, the new movie follows the 1984 original film and a 2000 television series.
Chalamet, who starred in "Call me by Your Name" and "Beautiful Boy," talked to Vanity Fair about the conditions filming in remote regions outside Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.
"The shooting temperature was sometimes 120 degrees," he said. "They put a cap on it out there, if it gets too hot. I forget what the exact number is, but you can't keep working."
He said it aided telling the story, which takes place in a desert landscape.
"In a really grounded way, it was helpful to be in the stillsuits and to be at that level of exhaustion," he said.
Zendaya, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin and Rebecca Ferguson co-star in the forthcoming "Dune."
