(CNN) — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has a message of encouragement for the people living and working in wildfire-stricken Maui.

The actor, who spent part of his childhood in Hawaii, took to Instagram on Sunday to address the fires that killed at least 96 people and help steer his followers to the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation in order to donate to the relief effort.

