...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM EDT /9 AM
CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
114 expected. Isolated inland areas of the Florida Panhandle may
reach heat index values around 117.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, the Big Bend and
Panhandle of Florida, and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ this morning to 8 PM EDT /7
PM CDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Dwayne Johnson on Maui recovery efforts: ‘resolve is our DNA’
(CNN) — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has a message of encouragement for the people living and working in wildfire-stricken Maui.
The actor, who spent part of his childhood in Hawaii, took to Instagram on Sunday to address the fires that killed at least 96 people and help steer his followers to the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation in order to donate to the relief effort.