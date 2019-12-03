Eddie Van Halen's son defends Billie Eilish not knowing his dad's band

Don't shame people who don't know Van Halen.
That's the message straight from Eddie Van Halen's son.
Wolfgang Van Halen, who also plays bass in his dad's band, is taking up for current music phenom Billie Eilish.
Eilish, 17, caused a stir recently during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
Kimmel asked her to name some members of the famed band.
"Who?," she said. "No, who is that?"
"I'm gonna start crying," Kimmel joked.
The internet also had feelings.
"Billie Eilish didn't know who Van Halen was, I'm sobbing," one person jokingly tweeted.
The younger Van Halen tweeted about it Monday and he's not bothered.
"If you haven't heard of @billieeilish, go check her out. She's cool," he tweeted. "If you haven't heard of @VanHalen, go check them out. They're cool too."
Van Halen, 28, added "Music is supposed to bring us together, not divide us. Listen to what you want and don't shame others for not knowing what you like."
For the record, Eilish also didn't know who Huey Lewis and Run DMC are, what a Cabbage Patch doll is or what you should never do to a Mogwai after midnight (unless you want it to turn into a gremlin).