ALBANY -- Every weekend the Flint RiverQuarium features presentations by its education department to help tell the story of the animals and exhibits that are on display at the venue. Each weekend the RiverQuarium highlights different creatures. But there are some features visitors can always count on.
Tadpole Time: Oct. 7, 9:30 a.m.
In October, visitors are learning all about nocturnal animals. When people are sleeping, these creatures are up and about. During Tadpole Time, RiverQuarium staff will read a story, enjoy some songs and activities, and visitors will make their own flying bats. Tadpole Time is designed especially for parents and pre-schoolers to enjoy together. Participants will be free to enjoy the RiverQuarium on their own after the session. It's free with a RiverQuarium membership or with regular admission.
The Flint RiverQuarium is following all recommended CDC guideline for cleaning, sanitizing and social distancing.
Adventure Seekers Program: Oct. 17, 11 a.m.
Join museum staff and bird enthusiasts to learn all about birds. Learn fascinating facts such as not all birds can fly, yet they all have wings. Come explore what all it means to “be a bird.” Participants will interactively learn different characteristics and adaptations of birds and their behavior and, after the class, Flint RiverQuarium staff will lead a bird watching walk down the Riverfront Trail. The walk will end with a trip to the Flint RiverQuarium Cypress Creek aviary exhibit that houses a number of native and migratory birds, as well as our newest additions, two green-winged macaws.
The facility will be sanitized and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Mask usage is strongly encouraged. Included with admission to the Flint RiverQuarium; free for members.
Classroom Days: Oct. 23, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Let the RiverQuarium be students' classroom. Skip the screen and join us for a day of hands-on learning at the Flint RiverQuarium and Thronateeska Heritage Center. The Artesian Alliance education team has designed a whole day of educational activities with a different theme each month. Students will spend time with trained educators during Classroom Days, which are designed around State Learning Standards to introduce and reinforce content that students are learning in school. Each day will include a trip to the Flint RiverQuarium or Thronateeska, an animal encounter, and a visit to Turtle Grove Park for recess/active time, as well as additional crafts and learning-based games and activities. Who says learning can’t be fun?!
Theme: Colors of the Water: Oct. 23, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Ages: 5-12
Flint RiverQuarium or Thronateeska member cost $30; non-member cost $35
Take a closer look at the colors that make up our waters and our world. Learn about the many things used in everyday life that get their colors from natural resources. Find the answers to questions like: What are the colors of fish at the bottom of the sea? Why is a favorite juice colored red? Join staff to learn about the wonderful colors of the natural world.
The Artesian Alliance is committed to the safety of students. For complete details on the steps taken to sanitize and social distance, visit the venues' registration page.
Boo at the Zoo! Oct. 31, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
In order to be able to social distance, alliance officials have combined the venues' annual Tricks and Treats event with Artesian Alliance partner Chehaw's Halloween festivities. Flint RiverQuarium, Chehaw and Thronateeska members are admitted free. Trick or treat around the zoo path collecting candy, playing games, and seeing animals along the way. Everyone is encouraged to come in costume.
Meet the Macaws
For those who haven't met the macaws, the next time you visit, be sure to stop by the Cypress Creek aviary to meet the venue's newest colorful residents, Roxanne and Peppa.
Imagination Theater
"Micro Planet" -- Thursday, Friday, Saturday, 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m.
Stunning macro filmmaking takes viewers on an unforgettable journey from lake bottom battles for territory to lovelorn toads searching for a mate to lizards prowling the forest for a meal. We humans are but lumbering, clumsy giants striding through these miniature ecosystems that thrive without us ... even in spite of us.
"Watermelon Magic" -- Thursday, Friday, Saturday, noon, 3 p.m.
Watermelon Magic is like no other film. It’s a sweet combination of story and science and the first big-screen film devoted one of our most basic human needs: healthy food. International audiences will delight in this nearly wordless burst of color and music. Weaving together documentary and narrative elements, "Watermelon Magic" chronicles a season on the family farm, as young Sylvie grows a patch of watermelons to sell at market. How will she let her babies go?
Georgia Safety Promise
We're in. The Artesian Alliance has joined fellow businesses across the state in taking the Georgia Safety Promise. This safety campaign is a simple agreement, made by both businesses and the public, to take basic steps to protect each other. We are proud to continue safe practices and make the Georgia Safety Promise as we help keep Georgia and our community safe, working, and open for business.
