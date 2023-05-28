Edward James Olmos reveals he had throat cancer

Edward James Olmos attends the 48th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute at the Dolby Theatre on June 9, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

(CNN) — Edward James Olmos is opening up about a recent health struggle, calling it “an experience that changed” him.

“This would be the first time publicly I’ll be coming out and saying it, but I had throat cancer,” Olmos, 76, said on the Mando & Friends podcast on Friday.

