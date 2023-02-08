Elizabeth Banks knows risk of new movie 'Cocaine Bear' could come back and bite her

Elizabeth Banks, seen here in November of 2022 in Los Angeles, discusses the challenges of making her new movie 'Cocaine Bear.'

 Emma McIntyre/WireImage/Getty Images

With her bonkers new movie "Cocaine Bear," Elizabeth Banks knew she wanted "to make something muscular and masculine."

In a new interview with Variety published on Wednesday, Banks -- who directed and coproduced the film about a drug-fueled bear on a killing rampage -- shared how difficult it was to convince some Hollywood power players that a woman could helm such a movie.

