Ellie Goulding had '﻿a lot of trauma' from being falsely accused of cheating on Ed Sheeran with Niall Horan

Ellie Goulding talks about being accused of cheating on singer Ed Sheeran with Niall Horan in 2014, despite the fact she was never in a relationship with Sheeran.

 Getty Images/AP

Ellie Goulding says she went through it over a man she never even dated.

In a recent interview with the Daily Mail, Goulding talked about being accused of cheating on singer Ed Sheeran with Niall Horan in 2014, despite the fact she was never in a relationship with Sheeran.

Tags