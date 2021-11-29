Elliot Page posts impressive six pack on Instagram By Lisa Respers France, CNN Nov 29, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save We see you thirst trapping, Elliot Page!The actor, who uses the pronouns his/they, posted a shirtless selfie Sunday showing off a burgeoning six pack."Oh good my new phone works," the caption reads.Last year the "Juno" star shared that they are transgender and identify as non-binary. "Non-binary" is a term used to describe a person whose gender identity is neither man nor woman.In May Page told Oprah Winfrey that having transition surgery was "life saving." 