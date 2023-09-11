Elon Musk confirms he and Grimes have had a third child – and its name is as unusual as you’d expect

Elon Musk and Grimes are pictured in New York City in 2018. Musk has confirmed that he and former partner Grimes have a third child, Tau Techno Mechanicus, together.

 Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — Elon Musk has confirmed that he and former partner Grimes have a third child together – and its name is just as unusual as its siblings’.

The child is called Tau Techno Mechanicus, the technology billionaire wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday.

