Elton John briefly hospitalized after a fall, now back home and in ‘good health’

Elton John performs a the Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 25, 2023 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

 Leon Neal/Getty Images

(CNN) — Elton John was hospitalized after he suffered “a slip” at home on Sunday.

The legendary singer, 76, was in his villa outside of Nice, France, when he fell and was taken to Princess Grace Hospital in Monaco. John was monitored overnight.

