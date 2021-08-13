Elton John teams up with Dua Lipa for 'Cold Heart' remix By Lisa Respers France, CNN Aug 13, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Elton John and Dua Lipa love each other.And we should be grateful for that because it's yielded us the track "Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)," which dropped on Friday.The song features John singing lyrics from his 1989 single "Sacrifice" and Lipa coming with lyrics from the classic John hit, 1972's "Rocket Man." Both artists shared the love on social media in announcing the song."This track is the culmination of a beautiful friendship with you Dua and I'm so happy we can now share it - I hope you all love it!" John tweeted.Lipa tweeted "Elton you are my friend and my hero and I never thought i'd be able to ever say that in a sentence." "Thank you for all your love and support," she wrote. "Grateful to make music with you in this life."Prior to the song's release, John teased it on his official Instagram account writing "Dua, I adore you, and it has been an incredible experience making this together. I can't wait for you all to hear it!"And we think it's going to be a long, long time until we stop playing this tune.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Celebrities Dua Lipa Elton John Music Lyric Cold Heart Remix Cable News Network Instagram More Entertainment Albany Herald Entertainment Selma Blair opens up about life with multiple sclerosis in emotional documentary trailer By Toyin Owoseje, CNNUpdated 4 hrs ago 0 Business Amazon shifts 'Lord of the Rings' production to UK from New Zealand By Diksha Madhok, CNN BusinessUpdated 4 hrs ago 0 +2 Albany Herald Entertainment Jamie Spears says he intends to step down as conservator of Britney Spears By Lisa Respers France and Chloe Melas, CNNUpdated 19 hrs ago 0 Albany Herald Entertainment featured Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Ag Museum presents Food Truck Friday From staff reportsUpdated 20 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Trending Recipes Help Wanted Obituaries Gloria Thomas Aug 11, 2021 The staff and management of J.L. Litman Memorial Funeral Servi… Glenn C. Gunsallus Aug 10, 2021 Glenn C. Gunsallus, 91, of Bainbridge, GA, passed away Tuesday… James Howard Brock Aug 10, 2021 James Howard Brock, 81, of Bainbridge, GA, passed away Tuesday… » More Obituaries >> More Events Latest e-Edition Albany Herald To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Travel Georgia +73 PHOTOS: Take a photo tour of Moultrie and Colquitt County, Georgia Take a photo tour with the Albany Herald of Moultrie and Colquitt County, Georgia, part of a series exploring the beauty of Southwest Georgia. Click for more. +71 PHOTOS: Take a photo tour of Americus and Sumter, County Georgia Take a photo tour with the Albany Herald staff of Americus and Sumter County, Georgia. Click for more. +70 PHOTOS: Take a photo tour of Terrell County, Georgia with the Albany Herald Take a photo tour of Sasser and Dawson in Terrell County, Georgia with the staff of the Albany Herald. Click for more. +62 PHOTOS: Take a photo tour of Worth County, Georgia with the Albany Herald Take a photo tour of Sylvester and Worth County, Georgia with the Albany Herald staff. Click for more. The latest Albany Herald Podcast Latest News Smoke and soot from wildfires may be causing more Covid-19 cases and deaths, study finds Florida woman fatally shot by toddler while on Zoom work call, police say CDC vaccine advisers recommend additional Covid-19 vaccine dose for certain immunocompromised people Georgia prevails over Alabama in water wars lawsuit » More News Latest Albany Herald classified ads Garage MOVING SALE Fri & Sat 8am-3pm @ 563 SHANKLIN RD MOVING SALE Fri & Sat 8am-3pm @ 563 SHANKLIN RD Inter… Garage 3202 Lancaster Lane Sat 8am-2pm. Lots of clothes and Misc 3202 Lancaster Lane Sat 8am-2pm. Lots of clothes and Misc… Garage Estate/Moving Sale 2007 Murray Hill Lane Friday Aug.13th & Saturday Estate/Moving Sale 2007 Murray Hill Lane Friday Aug.13th … » More classified ads Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesPolice ID 9-year-old killed in apparent drive-by shootingDollar stores draw criticism from Dougherty County commissionersSouth Georgia has become COVID hot spotA Chicago police officer is dead and another is fighting for his life following a shooting during a traffic stopAssistance available for Albany residents impacted by COVID-19Timothy Earl CrosbyJason Scott HarperInitial census figures show growth in Lee County, shrinkage across SW Georgia regionVelma Jean ReynoldsJalen Johnson announces run for Ward II commission seat Images Videos CollectionsON THE MARKET: Cottage home on Flint River designed for entertainment and relaxationCheck out all the fun at the DCSS Back to School Tailgate held at ASU WestPHOTOS: Take a photo tour of Moultrie and Colquitt County, GeorgiaBarack Obama's 60th birthday bash: Who made the cut?10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week — Aug. 9She wore a $25 dress on the red carpet! These stars love a good bargainPHOTOS: University of Georgia's medalists in the Tokyo Olympics10 emerging real estate trends in 2021PHOTOS: Georgia Bulldogs Football PracticeThis is what really happens to retail food waste Newspaper Ads Join the Conversation greybeige said: ....and no, I'm NOT a gun fanatic. What a misguided article, like somehow it's MY fault! View more greybeige said: Nobody has learned anything from Prohibition, anti-drug laws, and sensible gun laws. Bad people who want any of these things will still get th… View more greybeige said: Nobody who thinks the election result was correct should fear an audit. In fact, they should welcome it. Why don't they......I wonder? View more >> More recent comments
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.