Emily Blunt endorses Ina Garten's 'engagement chicken'

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT /4 PM CDT/ THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and
southwest Georgia and Big Bend and Panhandle Florida.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT /4 PM CDT/ this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 26 to 39 mph are
expected for at least 2 hours, or gusts between 40 to 57 mph for
any length of time are possible.Use extra caution when driving,
especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor
objects.
&&
Emily Blunt says a recipe from Ina Garten helped lead to love with husband John Krasinski.
Turns out she uses a bit of ginger in it and she said her two young daughters with husband John Krasinski really love it. That soup, Blunt said, was one of the first things she cooked for her husband of 11 years when they were dating.
That led her to her favorite roasted chicken recipe.
"The roast chicken I love is [Food Network star] Ina Garten's roast chicken," Blunt said. "It's called her 'engagement chicken.' When people make it for people, they get engaged or something."
"The Quiet Place" star then rattled off the recipe.
"Lemon, garlic, onions up the chicken, thyme, salt and pepper, all that," she said. "You scatter onions around the chicken, but you pack them in really tight into the tray. And then you roast them really high for about an hour and 20 minutes and they're done and they're perfect."
"When you take the chickens out you then kind of sauté in some wine and some butter into that oniony, garlicy mixture," she added. "Oh my God, it's divine. It's really sticky and yummy."
Apparently, her chicken helped win Krasinski's heart.
"That's it," Blunt said, laughing. "All it took!"
The formal recipe for Garten's chicken can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.