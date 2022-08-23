Emily Carey is 19 years old and she says she loves social media.
But being a teen on the apps hits differently when you are on "House of The Dragon" and your comments about your role cause a backlash.
Emily Carey is 19 years old and she says she loves social media.
But being a teen on the apps hits differently when you are on "House of The Dragon" and your comments about your role cause a backlash.
Carey talked to News.com.au about what happened following some comments she made about her character, a younger version of Alicent Hightower.
During an appearance at Comic-Con, she explained how she came up with the backstory for Alicent and expressed, "I've never had the freedom to create a whole human being like this before. So it was so much fun being able to go so in depth with her."
I think she's so multifaceted. There are so many layers to her," Carey said. "I think lots of people are already expecting her to be the villain of the show, but I think bringing her in younger, there was a lot more to explore."
Some fans of the George R.R. Martin novel "Fire & Blood," on which the series is based, disagreed with Carey's characterization of the young woman she portrays.
"I'm 19, so I'm all on social media, and I've been on social media since I was a kid because I've worked since I was a kid, so I'm very conscious of things ... Any hate that comes in, it's just ... It's a person behind a screen," she told the publication. "You just have to move on from it."
"But I will say I did delete Twitter [after Comic-Con] because it's just so loud," Carey added. "Even when it's good, there's so many and it's so loud."
"House of the Dragon" premiered Sunday to about 10 million viewers making it "the largest audience for any new original series in the history of HBO," according to the network. CNN and HBO are both part of Warner Bros. Discovery.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Toms Handyman Service Repairs, Remodeling & Additions…
Handyman service Anything from a light switch to tile. We…
CLASS A DRIVERS CDL CLASS A DRIVERS NEEDED Local & OT…
DownInAlbany said:
I'm willing to bet that no baby has been born at the Cuthbert hospital in 25 years.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.