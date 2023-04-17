Emma Watson marks her 33rd birthday with very personal Instagram post

Emma Watson told fans that she had 'stepped away' from her life for a while, and explained what she had been up to.

 Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Emma Watson has marked her 33rd birthday with a personal Instagram post after taking a step back from the public eye.

The British actress and former "Harry Potter" star, who celebrated the milestone over the weekend, returned to Instagram after a break from the platform and gave fans a detailed life update.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags