Emmy Rossum announces birth of son

(From left) Emmy Rossum and Sam Esmail are seen here in 2019 at the Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica.

 Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Critics' Choice Awards

In a surprise announcement, actress Emmy Rossum shared on Thursday that she and producer husband Sam Esmail have welcomed a new member to their family.

"On a foggy Wednesday morning, our son was born," Rossum posted on her verified Instagram account, noting the child's April 5 birth date. Rossum's post also included snapshots of her son's newborn footprints, her pregnant belly, and a sweet black and white photo of the baby snuggled up in a blanket.

