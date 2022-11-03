'Enola Holmes 2' cleverly puts Millie Bobby Brown back on the case

Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes in the Netflix movie "Enola Holmes 2."

 Alex Bailey/Netflix

The game is afoot (again) in "Enola Holmes 2," a wonderful showcase for Millie Bobby Brown that this time manages to work the character's famous brother, Sherlock, more organically into the mix. Throw in fact-based underpinnings about horrid working conditions during the time and you have the makings for a very polished sequel -- one that makes the whole thing look elementary, and a whole lot of fun.

"Some of what follows is true," the on-air script notes at the outset, as Enola (Brown) -- Sherlock's very independent sister -- takes up the cause of young girls working in a matchstick factory who are inexplicably falling ill. The point of entry involves one of them going missing, making the teenage detective the logical person to investigate, after the frustration of dealing with adults put off by her youth, one of whom asks, "Might your brother be free?"

