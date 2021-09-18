TIFTON — Experience a new Halloween thrill during the Unleashed Escape Room at the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Georgia Museum of Agriculture this fall. The Unleashed Escape Room will be held on Friday nights in October beginning Oct. 1 from 5-9:30 p.m. with four sessions available each of the five Friday nights.
Tickets are $12 per person and must be purchased as a group set. A minimum of four tickets must be purchased to reserve an escape room session. Groups are limited to seven participants per session. All sessions of the Unleashed Escape Room are private experiences, and only one group will be present in the room. Tickets are available now online at https://abacgma.eventbrite.com.
Players begin their experience being “locked” as a group safely in the Clyatt Cabin to be protected from frightening creatures that have overrun the Historic Village. Safety is only fleeting, though, and groups must work together to decode clues, solve puzzles, and open locks to solve the mystery before it’s too late. Groups have 60 minutes to successfully escape before time runs out.
The Unleashed Escape Room is designed for groups of four to seven people. The event is recommended for ages 13 and over. All minors must be accompanied by an adult.
The Unleashed Escape Room is part of the 2021-2022 “History After Dark” program series that provides guests of all ages the opportunity to experience the museum after hours. The series features evening programs throughout the year on a variety of topics and immersive activities.
For more information, interested persons can contact Chloe Holbrook at cholbrook@abac.edu or (229) 391-5213.
