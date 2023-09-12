Ethan Hawke took a Greyhound bus to Toronto film festival

Ethan Hawke attends the "Wildcat" premiere during the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival on September 11.

 Jeremy Chan/Getty Images

(CNN) — Stars aren’t exempt from travel hassles.

Just ask Ethan Hawke, who ended up traveling on a Greyhound bus to theToronto International Film Festival (TIFF) after flights were canceled.

0
0
0
0
0