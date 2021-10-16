Eve reveals pregnancy on Instagram: 'We finally get to tell everyone!' By Paige McAtee, CNN Oct 16, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Eve is definitely feeling satisfaction...The hip-hop queen, 42, announced Friday she's expecting a child with husband Maximillion Cooper."Can you believe it... we finally get to tell everyone!!!!! You all know how long we've been waiting for this blessing!!!" she wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo showing off her baby bump. Cooper also shared the news on Instagram, writing that he is "very excited to share this news."The baby is due in February of 2022, Eve said. It will be the couple's first child together. Cooper, a British race car driver and entrepreneur, has four teenage children from a previous marriage.Eve told People she's lucky to be step-mom to Cooper's children. "I call them my bonus children," she said.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Tags Cnn Companies Facebook Health And Health Care (by Demographic Group) Health And Medical Instagram Maternal And Child Health Medical Fields And Specialties Obstetrics And Gynecology Pregnancy And Childbirth Women's Health Eve Maximillion Cooper Company News Photo Queen Cable News Network Warnermedia Company 