Days before Beyoncé's record-breaking night at the Grammy Awards, during which the coveted album of the year award remained elusive for the superstar, her husband Jay-Z had some thoughts on the Recording Academy's track record in the category.

In a recent interview with Tidal, conducted before the Grammys and published on Monday, Jay-Z offered insight into why he feels the Recording Academy continues to "miss the moment" when it comes to Beyoncé.

