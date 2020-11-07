ALBANY — A number of fun events are scheduled at the Flint RiverQuarium, including:
Tadpole Time — Nov. 13, 9:30 a.m.
Going forward, Tadpole Time will be held on the second Friday of each month. In November participants are learning all about trees: They will read a story, enjoy some songs and activities, and make an apple tree craft. Tadpole Time is designed especially for parents and pre-schoolers to enjoy together. Participants will be free to enjoy the RiverQuarium on their own after the session. It’s free with a RiverQuarium membership or with regular admission.
The Flint RiverQuarium is following all recommended CDC guideline for cleaning, sanitizing and social distancing.
Learn what it takes to survive in the wild; included with admission to the Flint RiverQuarium. Free for members. Mask usage is strongly encouraged.
Participants can take part in three days of fun and learning. Camps are available for children ages 7-12. Camp times are from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.. Camper drop-off is from 8:30 a.m.-9 a.m. Camper pick-up is from 3 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Each day of camp is $30. Single-day registration is available. After-camp care is available from 3-6 p.m. for $10 per day. Members get a 10% discount on all camps and half-priced after-camp care.
Thanksgiving is for animals, too! RiverQuarium animals will enjoy special enrichment treats and activities the day before Thanksgiving.
Weekend Presentations
Every weekend, the aquarium features presentations by our education department to help tell the story of the animals and exhibits at the RiverQuarium. Each weekend different creatures are featured, but participants can always count on:
♦ 11:30 a.m. Tank Talk featuring one of the aquarium’s exhibits;
♦ 2 p.m. Dive show interpretation of Blue Hole exhibit dive (weather permitting);
♦ 3:30 p.m. Animal Encounter featuring an up-close look at individual animals;
Imagination Theater
“Kings of Baja” — Thursday, Friday & Saturday; 10:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m.
From Emmy-winning cinematographer Johnny Friday and Emmy-nominated producer Michael Watchulonis. There are few places on earth more forbidding and beautiful than Baja, Mexico. Eight hundred miles long and 10 million years in the making, it is home to a punishing desert and the diverse sea on the planet. Explore amazing ecosystems in the Sea of Cortez and join the hunt with sea lions, giant mantas, great white sharks, hammerheads and gray whales.
“Watermelon Magic” — Thursday, Friday & Saturday, noon & 3 p.m.
“Watermelon Magic” is like no other film. It’s a sweet combination of story and science and the first big-screen film devoted to one of our most basic human needs: healthy food. International audiences will delight in this nearly wordless burst of color and music. Weaving together documentary and narrative elements, “Watermelon Magic” chronicles a season on the family farm, as young Sylvie grows a patch of watermelons to sell at market.
