'Everything Everywhere All at Once' leads Oscar nominations with 11

The 95th Academy Awards will take place March 12.

 Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

The strange and sentimental film "Everything Everywhere All at Once" led among the films nominated for the 95th Academy Awards on Tuesday, scoring 11 nominations. "All Quiet on the Western Front" and "The Banshees of Inisherin" followed with nine nominations each.

Blockbusters "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Avatar: The Way of Water" each landed nominations for best film, and there is plenty of star power among the nominees. Both Rihanna and Lady Gaga were nominated in the original song category (for tunes from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" and "Top Gun: Maverick," respectively), as veterans in the industry were recognized as well.

