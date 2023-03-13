"Everything Everywhere All at Once" was all over the Oscar ceremony, marking a resurgence for theatrical releases in a year that still saw Netflix -- as the preeminent streaming option -- make its presence felt.

If the Academy wanted a drama-free awards after last year's incident involving Will Smith and Chris Rock, the group can breathe a sigh of relief over not needing to call upon the services of the crisis-public-relations team that it retained just in case.