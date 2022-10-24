A day at the fair

Sideshow games, rides, fair food, exhibits, special shows and, of course, the Demolition Derby, will return to Albany after a two year absence starting Tuesday.

 

ALBANY — With two years of COVID-influenced cancellations now in the rearview mirror, southwest Georgia thrill seekers are “busting at the seams” for the opening the 2022 Southwest Georgia Regional Fair.

Their wait will end Tuesday at 4 p.m. when the 74th edition of the Albany fair kicks off its six-day run at the 810 S. Westover Blvd. Exchange Club Fairgrounds.

