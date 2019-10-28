ALBANY -- Skip Nichols has served as manager of the Southwest Georgia Regional Fair, planned and executed with an uncanny precision each year for the last 73 by the Exchange Club of Albany, for the last 20 or so fairs. He admits that organizing the extravaganza, which kicks off a six-day run Tuesday at 3 p.m., has come with its own unique challenges each year that he's been involved.
But it's the fun -- the sheer joy that the fair brings to tens of thousands of southwest Georgians each year -- that keeps Nichols coming back.
"You know what, it's the fun that keeps me going with this," the businessman and "lifetime Exchange Club member" said Monday as he tried to crank a stubborn backhoe at the fairgrounds. "If it wasn't for the enjoyment I get out of this ... well, let's just say I'd much rather be making $100 dollars an hour than spending $100 an hour ..." (Nichols pauses and adds with a laugh) ... just to use a figure."
Opening ceremonies for the 2019 fair start at 3 p.m. Tuesday, and the fair proper kicks off at 4 p.m. Exchangite Gary Knight says fairgoers planning to be on hand for the opening day should come early for the opening ceremonies.
"We've invited all the (local) dignitaries, and (Dougherty County) Sheriff Kevin Sproul is going to offer remarks," Knight said. "We'll have a prayer, a patriotic song, the colors -- presented by the Westover High School JROTC -- and the pledge to the flag. It's a good way to kick off the fair."
Knight said a special Veterans Day program, which has become an anticipated part of fair week for many in the community, is scheduled for Saturday at 11 a.m.
"It's going to be special," he said. "(Retired) Lt. Col. Dan Brewer will give remarks; we'll have the prayer, a patriotic song, the pledge and the presentation of colors by the Lee County JROTC. We also have a very special event planned. To honor our fallen veterans, two veterans will present a folding flag ceremony and explain what each fold means. The flag will be presented to the grandson of veteran Troy Bishop, who is himself a veteran and a reservist.
"We'll have the playing of 'Taps,' and then all veterans will be invited to enjoy a special meal. All of the food for the veterans lunch has been donated by local restaurants."
Fairgoers will find most of their favorites on the midway this year, but Knight and Nichols said there will be a few new twists.
"The largest Exchange building will this year be the Georgia Grown South Georgia Ag Building and will be all about agriculture, which is what this area of the state is all about," Nichols said. "It hit home to me how important this was when we had kids in the petting zoo who were calling cows dogs, sheep cats, chickens birds. It's not that they're unintelligent, it's just that no one has ever told them about the animals that are common on farms around here."
Georgia Grown; the United States Department of Agriculture; peanut, pecan and cotton growers, and other agricultural interests will be featured in the ag building, and local 4-H and FFA student exhibits will be on site as well, Knight noted.
"And don't forget the (Demolition) Derby," he added. "We've got the most entrants we've ever had. It's going to be great, as always. And we've got some really talented musical and entertainment acts lined up."
Or, as Nichols said, "Fun." What the fair, after all, is all about.