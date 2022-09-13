Exchange Club looking for another big year for annual fair

The Exchange Club Fair of Southwest Georgia returns this fall, opening its six-day run on Oct. 25.

 Special Photo

ALBANY -- While the world around it is going virtual, events like the annual Exchange Club Fair in Albany remain in the realm of the here and now. As James E. Strates Shows Promotions man Marty Biniasz puts it: "Call us the anti-virtual experience."

Officials with the Exchange Club of Albany are counting on southwest Georgians looking to return to the very real experience of the fair Oct. 25-30 when the popular attraction returns to the Exchange Club Fairgrounds after a two-year, COVID-forced hiatus.

