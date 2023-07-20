ALBANY -- The Albany Area Arts Council will present the exhibition "Poured: Shades of Chaos," featuring the works of local artist Madelyn Carter Aug. 3-Sept. 21. The exhibit will kick off with an artist reception on Aug. 3.

Born in Bethesda, Md., Carter has drawn inspiration from her various homes in Pennsauken, N.J., and Albany and Savannah in Georgia. With a passion for shapes and an adventurous approach to color, she has pursued a successful career as a hairdresser while making a name for herself in the art world.

