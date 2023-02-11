ALBANY — Having her collected works on display in an exhibition is nothing new for Ke’Chanbria Ball, a visual arts teacher at Lamar Reese Magnet School of the Arts and an artist of renown in her own right. After all, her work has been exhibited in China, among other places, for goodness’ sake.
But having her work displayed in her own hometown, for all of her friends and relatives to evaluate?
“It’s amazing ... but it’s scary,” Ball said moments before the opening of her “Huemanize” exhibit at the Albany Area Arts Council’s Art Gallery at Carnegie. “This is a different experience for me, having an event where everyone I know will have the opportunity to come and see my work.
“I think it’s going to be a different kind of thing, getting to see people’s reactions in real time.”
“Huemanize” opened Thursday with a reception for Ball and will remain on display through March 23. Through her work, primarily in oils, acrylics and, due to COVID, digital displays, she explores themes of race, culture, and the denotations of color. Working primarily on large-scale portraiture Ball, in a Realist style, depicts humanizing mechanisms of the African American.
“I look for — and I’m inspired by — the essence of an individual subject,” the artist, a product of the rich Dougherty High School arts program, said. “I find inspiration from those true emotions.”
Ball said she has loved art her entire life but did not get “serious” about it until high school.
“I started to win art competitions and one day it dawned on me: ‘This is something I can do,’” she said. “My hope now is that events like this will open doors that allow me to make greater use of my talent.”
Arts Council Executive Director Nicole Williams said it was happenstance that led to the opportunity to feature Ball’s work in a solo exhibition.
“Ke’Chanbria was helping install the Dougherty County Elementary Art Exhibit, and we started talking about her artwork,” Willis said. “One thing that struck me as I saw her work is how well she captures the human spirit. She uses bright colors that are intense, emotional. I love the soul of her work.”
The works on display in “Huemanize” are for sale, Ball said. The exhibit will be available Monday-Thursday each week from noon-4 p.m., with additional hours available by appointment only.