From vendor booths to goodie bags to product sales to princess firefighters in pink hats, Saturday's Home, Garden & Outdoor Expo at the Albany Civic Center brought people from throughout southwest Georgia to the Good life City to help get a jump-start on spring projects and fun. For more photos, go to AlbanyHerald.com.
ALBANY -- Dozens of vendors set up Saturday at the Albany Civic Center for The Albany Herald's 2023 Southwest Georgia Home, Garden & Outdoor Expo.
People from all over southwest Georgia took advantage of the springlike weather and came out to see and get information about products and services available in this area. Led by title sponsor Flint Ag & Turf, vendors showcased their products, talked with attendees about products and services, and handed out information and goodies that could be used in DIY home improvement projects, to liven up home gardens and to celebrate being in the Georgia outdoors.
Expogoers left with goodie bags full of free promotional items, door prizes and lots of one-of-a-kind purchases.