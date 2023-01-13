Ezra Miller pleads guilty to unlawful trespassing charge in Vermont

Ezra Miller attends the 15th annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund in New York in November 2018. Miller pleaded guilty on January 13 to charges related to a 2022 trespassing arrest in Vermont.

 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Actor Ezra Miller pleaded guilty Friday to charges related to a 2022 trespassing arrest in Vermont after agreeing to terms of a plea deal last month, according to court documents obtained by CNN.

Miller, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, was charged with unlawful trespassing after breaking into a Stamford home and stealing alcohol in May, CNN previously reported.

