fair standalone.jpg

After its 11-day run and visits by tens of thousands of patrons from all over this country and several foreign visitors, the Georgia National Fair in Perry ended its 2019 run on Sunday with a bang.

 Staff Photo: Tammy Fletcher

After its 11-day run and visits by tens of thousands of patrons from all over this country and several foreign visitors, the Georgia National Fair in Perry ended its 2019 run on Sunday with a bang.

Tags

Stay Informed