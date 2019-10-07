fair.jpg
 Staff Photo: Tammy Fletcher

PERRY -- The heat wave that has smothered most of Georgia for the last several weeks broke just in time for the Georgia National Fair here. The fair opened Thursday and will continue its run through Sunday.

