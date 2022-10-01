ALBANY — Call it a shot in the dark. A desire to make Albany more interesting. The results of a long-held dream.
The Oct. 9 Honey Jam 2022 at Chehaw Park is all of that for One Love Promotions’ Tara Fletcher. But it’s a whole lot more.
ALBANY — Call it a shot in the dark. A desire to make Albany more interesting. The results of a long-held dream.
The Oct. 9 Honey Jam 2022 at Chehaw Park is all of that for One Love Promotions’ Tara Fletcher. But it’s a whole lot more.
“The idea behind Honey Jam is to bring something exciting to Albany, to give the people of southwest Georgia something fun to look forward to right here at home,” Fletcher said. “There are a lot of music lovers in our region, and most of them have to travel a long way to see live music. Honey Jam — and One Love Promotions — is an effort to bring those opportunities to our region. In the time of high gas prices and travel expenses, it’s nice to have something fun to do right here at home.”
Honey Jam, which kicks off at 6 p.m., features headliners Handsome Jack, a New York trio that has drawn favorable comparisons to Creedence Clearwater Revival and other blues-based rockers. Also on the bill are Adel’s Page Brothers Band, one of the region’s most well-loved bands, and Far 2 Fresh of Thomasville, a group whose set list may include anything from hard-core country to hard rock ... and all genres in between.
Joining the musicians will be the Savannah-based sideshow artists of Dead City Collective, a group whose talents include fire breathing and other feats that are not for the faint of heart.
“The idea was to try and put together a lineup that would appeal to as many people as possible,” Fletcher said. “I think we’ve done that. Handsome Jack is one of those bands that is on the verge of breaking big — much like Chris Stapleton did when he played here in Albany. They are talented musicians who have grown a sizeable following in our region.
“The Page Brothers are southwest Georgia favorites, and Far 2 Fresh put on a high-energy, entertaining show. As for Dead City Collective ... well, you just have to see them to believe them.”
Gates open at 4:30 p.m., and Dead City Collective will give an idea of what’s to come starting at 6 p.m. The sideshow artists also will perform between sets. Headliners Handsome Jack are expected to take the stage around 8:30 p.m.
Food, alcohol and other vendors will be on hand for the Honey Jam, and children 12 and under will be admitted free of charge. No outside coolers are allowed. Tickets will be available at the gate and may be purchased in advance by calling (229) 206-0900. Free sodas and water provided by Buffalo Rock Pepsi will be available for designated drivers.
Honey Jam sponsors include Phoebe Putney Health System, Albany Convention & Visitors Bureau, Chehaw, Bottom’s Up, Mellow Mushroom, BJ’s Buffet, Kay Fuller and Sons, Safeguard, Adams Exterminators, Buffalo Rock Pepsi, Billy Mathis and Merry Acres Inn.
“We appreciate our sponsors so much,” Fletcher said. “And I want it known that we didn’t have to beg or twist anyone’s arm to get them on board. These are important parts of our community led by people who want to see good things in the community.
“We stepped out on faith to bring this show to southwest Georgia with the belief that the people in our region will want to have events like this on a regular basis. If we get the kind of support we know southwest Georgia is capable of bringing, we’ll do more things like this.
“So come on out to Chehaw, southwest Georgia. Let’s get together and feel alright.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
1914 Dawson Road, Multi-family, Saturday 8-12 PM
Enter the October Free Gas Giveaway from Homerun Foods for a chance to win.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.