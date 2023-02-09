The parents and sister of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer who was shot and killed during a rehearsal on the 'Rust' film set in 2021 are suing actor Alec Baldwin, the movie's production company and others over her death.

The lawsuit filed Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court alleges the defendants caused intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence and loss of consortium in Hutchins' untimely death, attorney Gloria Allred announced in a news conference.

Tags