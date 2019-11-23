(CNN) -- Here is a look at the Grammy Awards.
Jan. 26, 2020: The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards are scheduled to take place at Staples Center in Los Angeles.
2020 Grammy Awards -- Nominees
Album of the Year:
"I,I" (Bon Iver)
"Norman F***ing Rockwell" (Lana Del Rey)
"When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go" (Billie Eilish)
"Thank U, Next" (Ariana Grande)
"I Used to Know Her" (H.E.R.)
"7" (Lil Nas X)
"Cuz I Love You" (Lizzo)
"Father of the Bride" (Vampire Weekend)
Song of the Year:
"Always Remember Us This Way" (Lady Gaga)
"Bad Guy" (Billie Eilish)
"Bring My Flowers Now" (Tanya Tucker)
"Hard Place" (H.E.R.)
"Lover" (Taylor Swift)
"Norman F***ing Rockwell" (Lana Del Rey)
"Someone You Loved" (Lewis Capaldi)
"Truth Hurts" (Lizzo)
Record of the Year:
"Hey, Ma" (Bon Iver)
"Bad Guy" (Billie Eilish)
"7 Rings" (Ariana Grande)
"Hard Place" (H.E.R.)
"Talk" (Khalid)
"Old Town Road" (Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus)
"Truth Hurts" (Lizzo)
"Sunflower" (Post Malone & Swae Lee)
Best New Artist:
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalia
Tank and the Bangas
Yola
2019 Grammy Awards - Winners
Album of the Year: "Golden Hour" (Kacey Musgraves)
Song of the Year: "This Is America" (Childish Gambino)
Record of the Year: "This is America" (Childish Gambino)
Best New Artist: Dua Lipa
Timeline
1957: The National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, also known as The Recording Academy, is founded in Los Angeles.
May 4, 1959: The first Grammy Awards are held. Winners included Ella Fitzgerald, Count Basie and Perry Como.
1963: Bing Crosby receives the first Lifetime Achievement Award.
1967: Georg Solti & John Culshaw receive the first Trustees Award.
1971: Andy Williams hosts the first live Grammy Awards telecast at the Hollywood Palladium.
1973: The Grammy Hall of Fame is established.
1974: The Latin category is added.
1982: The first Grammy for a music video is presented.
1984: The Reggae category category is added.
1987: The New Age category category is added.
1989: The Grammy Foundation is established.
1988: The Rap category is added.
1990: The Alternative category is added.
1993: The Recording Academy opens its new national headquarters in Santa Monica, Calif.
1994: The Technical Award is established.
1997: The Latin Recording Academy is established.
1998: The Dance category is added.
Sept. 13, 2000: The first Latin Grammy Awards are presented.
December 2008: The Grammy Museum opens in Los Angeles, in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of the Grammy Awards.